Flick Fact: The big movie that was originally a huge flop?

Question: Can you name the movie that premiered in Bloomington 74 years ago but was such a flop, it lasted only seven days and was shown only 28 times? (1) “Gone With The Wind;” (2) “It’s A Wonderful Life;” (3) “Wizard of Oz;” (4) “From Here To Eternity.”

Answer: According to this newspaper’s files, it was the now classic (2) “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the Frank Capra film that’s become a Christmastime tradition on TV. Its initial run here in theaters, at the Irvin downtown, was in 1947, when just after World War II, theatergoers were looking for upbeat, light-hearted entertainment and not Jimmy Stewart’s trials through the dark stages of his life.

