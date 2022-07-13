Flick Fact: The best places in B-N to meet women?

Question: Traditionally, men go to pubs and bars to meet women. But truth be known, where’s the better place in B-N? (1) churches; (2) restaurants; (3) grocery stores.

Answer: Of the three, (2) restaurants is the best place, according to a Belden Associates retail market study. That’s where, according to Belden, in just one week, 14,000 more women dine out than men.