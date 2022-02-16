Flick Fact: The B-N street that baffles those from out of town?

Question: Can you name the Bloomington-Normal street that changes its name nearly 10 times before it finally reaches the edge of town?

Answer: U.S. 150, on Bloomington’s southeast side, becomes better known as Morrissey Drive once you pass through Veterans Parkway. Then it becomes Hannah, jogs west to become Oakland, then Clinton, then Locust, then Hinshaw, then West Market, then Old Peoria, then Rivian Motorway before turning back into 150. U.S. 150, by the way, starts in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, and runs all the way to Moline.