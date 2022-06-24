 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The B-N shopping plaza...with a tombstone in the middle?

  • 0

Question: Can you name the shopping plaza in Bloomington-Normal that has a large tombstone in the middle of it? (1) Empire Crossing (Dick's Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, etc.); (2) the Shoppes at College Hills; (3) Parkway Plaza (Best Buy, Monical’s Pizza, etc.); (4) Lakewood Plaza (Binny’s, Hy-Vee, etc.).

Answer: It’s (3) the Parkway Plaza, where just west of Best Buy is a tombstone and 4-foot-tall granite marker of a Civil War veteran who once lived on that land.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News