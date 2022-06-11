 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The B-N restroom with the shortest wait?

  • 0

Question: A long line at the women's restroom is one of the last things you want to see, especially at places of entertainment. Can you name the women's restroom in the Twin Cities with the most stalls and thus ideally the least wait? (1) Redbird Arena; (2) Grossinger Arena; (3) the Corn Crib; (4) Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; (5) Marcus Wehrenberg Galaxy 14 theater?

Answer: At BCPA (the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts) downtown, one of the women’s restrooms has 21 stalls, thanks to then-Mayor Judy Markowitz, who suggested such during the facility's remodel 20 years ago. It’s believed to be the most stalls of any restroom in the Twin Cities.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News