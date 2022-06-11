Flick Fact: The B-N restroom with the shortest wait?

Question: A long line at the women's restroom is one of the last things you want to see, especially at places of entertainment. Can you name the women's restroom in the Twin Cities with the most stalls and thus ideally the least wait? (1) Redbird Arena; (2) Grossinger Arena; (3) the Corn Crib; (4) Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; (5) Marcus Wehrenberg Galaxy 14 theater? Answer: At BCPA (the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts) downtown, one of the women’s restrooms has 21 stalls, thanks to then-Mayor Judy Markowitz, who suggested such during the facility's remodel 20 years ago. It’s believed to be the most stalls of any restroom in the Twin Cities.
Photos: Steampunk comes to downtown Bloomington with Cogs and Corsets
A dog named Titan Chaos enjoys Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A clue from a murder mystery dinner hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
"Happy" Landon surveys suspects in a murder mystery hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets, Friday June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Choosing a necklace at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Steampunk style clothing at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Masks for sale at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Young people choose masks at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Vendors sell steampunk merchandise at Cogs and Corsets Friday in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A vendor sells mini top hats and potion necklaces at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Handmade mini top hats at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Necklaces made from camera lenses at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Contestants line up for an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A concerned citizen reads the news to President Lincoln at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A to Z's Catering and Parties sold food at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A child clears his vision before an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!