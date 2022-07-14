Flick Fact: The B-N residents who’ve made the covers of major magazines?

Question: Making the cover of prominent glossy magazines is no easy accomplishment, but two from Bloomington-Normal in a span of only three years back in the 1970s did it. Can you name them? Answer: Illinois State University basketball all-American Doug Collins made the cover of a January 1973 Sports Illustrated cover (“BACKCOURT MAGICIAN,” it proclaimed him) and in February 1976, a downtown Bloomington waterbed salesperson, Jill deVries, made the cover of Playboy as Playboy’s Playmate of the Year. Additionally, while not living in B-N at the time but a member of the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA, Illinois Wesleyan graduate Jack Sikma made the covers of Sports Illustrated three times in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Richest women in music
Richest women in music
Some of the wealthiest women in music only need to be introduced by their first names (or their stage names)—think Rihanna, Madonna, or Lady Gaga. To gauge the richest women in music,
Stacker looked at Celebrity Net Worth data for singers, rappers, rock stars, and DJs, to rank the top 26 women based on their respective accumulated wealth.
Many successful women in music have made significant money from record sales and touring. Once these performers became household names, some of music’s wealthiest women parlayed their celebrity into other lucrative sources of income.
Sometimes these performers operate in the same musical wheelhouse that made them famous in the first place, appearing as a judge on a reality show like “The Voice” or “American Idol,” for example. In other cases, successful women in music look further afield for financial opportunities, padding their wallets with the help of perfume, makeup lines, or clothing labels. Some artists have even branched out into the film industry, securing starring roles or starting production companies of their own.
Click through for a look at the richest women in music and the many facets that make up their empires.
You may also like: 100 greatest movie songs from 100 years of film
Michael Loccisano // Getty Images
#23. Agnetha Fältskog (tie)
- Net worth: $200 million
Agnetha Fältskog is a part of the smash-hit Swedish quartet ABBA. And Fältskog’s net worth isn’t just tied to royalties on songs like “Dancing Queen.” She also has her own production company, which contributes to her net worth.
Nicky J Sims // Getty Images
#23. Pink (tie)
- Net worth: $200 million
Pink is one of the world’s bestselling artists, with
over 90 million records sold. That said, the singer also makes money from endorsements. Some of the companies she has endorsed include T-Mobile and Covergirl.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#23. Jessica Simpson (tie)
- Net worth: $200 million
Jessica Simpson is a singer with a diverse income portfolio. In addition to music, she appeared in early reality television shows and has her own apparel line, including a line of shoes.
Robert Kamau // Getty Images
#23. Ariana Grande (tie)
- Net worth: $200 million
Ariana Grande’s income has typically been tied to her music along with her endorsement deals. The singer recently added another income stream. In 2021, Grande signed with the television show “The Voice” as a celebrity judge, which will give her another source of revenue in the years to come.
David Crotty // Getty Images
#22. Adele
- Net worth: $220 million
Adele’s fans go crazy for her concerts, which have been a significant source of revenue for the beloved singer, who has made most of her money from a combination of record sales and
sold-out concerts. While “30” is technically Adele’s worst-selling album, it sold more than 1 million copies in 2021, making it the bestselling album that year (despite being released near the year’s end in November).
You may also like: Famous songs about every state
Gareth Cattermole // Getty Images
#19. Tina Turner (tie)
- Net worth: $250 million
A singer and an actress, Tina Turner has amassed wealth via both creative channels. Turner broke the record for having
sold more concert tickets than any other solo artist in the world after her 1988 Rio De Janeiro concert.
Rob Verhorst // Getty Images
#19. Diana Ross (tie)
- Net worth: $250 million
As the lead singer of the legendary group The Supremes, Diana Ross played a significant role in the rise of the bestselling Motown group of all time. And Ross didn’t stop there. After striking out on her own as a solo artist, Ross branched off into the film industry, where she happened to play another famous singer, Billie Holiday, in the 1972 film “Lady Sings the Blues.”
Matthew Baker // Getty Images
#19. Bette Midler (tie)
- Net worth: $250 million
Bette Midler may have risen to fame as a singer, but that is far from the only source of her wealth. Midler is a successful actress, known for roles in popular movies from “Beaches” to “Hocus Pocus,” and in 1985, Midler launched a production company, All Girl Productions. She has also tried her hand as a director and writer.
Mark Sagliocco // Getty Images
#17. Anni-Frid Lyngstad (tie)
- Net worth: $300 million
Another member of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad has an unusual source of wealth beyond record sales. In the 1990s, a decade after the pop group’s split, the singer married into royalty, becoming Princess Reuss and Countess of Plauen.
George Napolitano // Getty Images
#17. Shakira (tie)
- Net worth: $300 million
Shakira has seen success both as a Spanish- and English-language artist. She is rumored to have sold her record catalog for
$100 million and to have signed a $300 million deal with Live Nation.
You may also like: 30 pop songs you may not know are covers
LOIC VENANCE // Getty Images
#15. Mariah Carey (tie)
- Net worth: $320 million
Mariah Carey got rich by making significant deals with record companies. Her deal with Universal was for a rumored
$7.5 million per album, and when one deal collapsed, she walked away with $28 million. One of her 1994 hits has become a Christmas classic and can be heard frequently during every holiday season—“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made Carey more than $60 million in streaming royalties alone.
ANGELA WEISS // Getty Images
#15. Lady Gaga (tie)
- Net worth: $320 million
Lady Gaga is a world-famous singer with a number of smash-hit songs under her belt. On top of her singing-related revenue, the pop star has also made a significant amount of money from merchandise, including
a perfume label she launched in 2012 called Fame.
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images
#14. Katy Perry
- Net worth: $330 million
Katy Perry has made a great deal of money from touring and record sales.
Another big source of income for Perry: serving as a judge on the wildly popular show “American Idol,” which she joined the cast of in 2018. Perry is reportedly the highest-paid judge on the show, making $25 million per season.
Jacopo M. Raule // Getty Images
#13. Cher
- Net worth: $360 million
Cher is a beloved singer, but she hasn’t let singing be her only source of income or artistic expression. The star has also played leading roles in many films, including “Moonstruck,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.
Frazer Harrison // Getty Images
#8. Trisha Yearwood (tie)
- Net worth: $400 million
Trisha Yearwood is an extremely successful country music star. On top of her love of singing, she has also turned her passion for cooking into a revenue stream. Yearwood has a show on the Food Network called “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” that contributes to her significant net worth.
You may also like: #1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
Terry Wyatt // Getty Images
#8. Taylor Swift (tie)
- Net worth: $400 million
Taylor Swift’s fans (who call themselves “Swifties”) are famously dedicated to the pop icon and cannot get enough of her music. She has many of the highest-selling records of all time and also has a significant source of revenue coming in from her merchandise line. She holds the record for the
highest-grossing tour of all time.
Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images
#8. Shania Twain (tie)
- Net worth: $400 million
Shania Twain is the
bestselling female country music star in history. She has sold over 100 million records, which has added considerably to her net worth. Twain penned a 2011 autobiography and has appeared on several TV shows, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “American Idol,” as a guest judge.
Andreas Rentz // Getty Images
#8. Jennifer Lopez (tie)
- Net worth: $400 million
Jennifer Lopez may say she’s still “Jenny from the Block” but the superstar singer has a number of revenue streams that have contributed to her staggering wealth. Among these is her gig as a judge on “American Idol,” for which she was reportedly paid
$20 million per season.
Kevin Winter // Getty Images
#8. Barbra Streisand (tie)
- Net worth: $400 million
Barbra Streisand is a beloved singer who has made money in a number of ways beyond belting out tunes. She has taken star turns in many movies and TV shows, which has bolstered her net worth beyond record sales.
Kevin Kane // Getty Images
#7. Victoria Beckham
- Net worth: $450 million
Victoria Beckham got her start as Posh Spice in the 1990s group the Spice Girls. In the years since the group dissolved, Beckham has become a fashion designer, launching a line of high-end clothing and accessories—along with a foray into makeup—that has added to her bottom line.
You may also like: 100 best albums of the '90s
James Devaney // Getty Images
#5. Gloria Estefan (tie)
- Net worth: $500 million
Much of Gloria Estefan’s fortune has come from music sales and touring. She has found success both as a member of a band and as a solo artist. The popularity of her music is attributed in part to her
success with younger audiences.
Arturo Holmes // Getty Images
#5. Beyoncé Knowles (tie)
- Net worth: $500 million
Beyoncé Knowles is one of the most famous women in the world. She began amassing wealth by turning out smash hit singles and records. She has since gone on to generate a number of other revenue streams, including the fashion line Ivy Park.
Robert Gauthier // Getty Images
#4. Dolly Parton
- Net worth: $650 million
Dolly Parton created more than 40 Top 10 country music albums. And that isn’t the only source of her wealth. The singer has also found success starring in films and writing books, including one she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson.
Jason Kempin // Getty Images
#3. Céline Dion
- Net worth: $800 million
Céline Dion is a singer with many world-famous songs, including “My Heart Will Go On” from the wildly popular film “Titanic.” The singer has also amassed a significant amount of money from
her residency in Las Vegas, where she makes an estimated half a million dollars per performance.
Kevin Mazur // Getty Images
#2. Madonna
- Net worth: $850 million
Madonna rose to international fame as a pop icon. In the years since she broke into the music scene, the superstar has expanded her net worth through a number of other endeavors, including acting, publishing deals, and endorsements.
John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021 // Getty Images
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!