Flick Fact: The B-N residents who’ve made the covers of major magazines?

Question: Making the cover of prominent glossy magazines is no easy accomplishment, but two from Bloomington-Normal in a span of only three years back in the 1970s did it. Can you name them?

Answer: Illinois State University basketball all-American Doug Collins made the cover of a January 1973 Sports Illustrated cover (“BACKCOURT MAGICIAN,” it proclaimed him) and in February 1976, a downtown Bloomington waterbed salesperson, Jill deVries, made the cover of Playboy as Playboy’s Playmate of the Year. Additionally, while not living in B-N at the time but a member of the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA, Illinois Wesleyan graduate Jack Sikma made the covers of Sports Illustrated three times in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.