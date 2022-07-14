 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The B-N residents who’ve made the covers of major magazines?

  • 0

Question: Making the cover of prominent glossy magazines is no easy accomplishment, but two from Bloomington-Normal in a span of only three years back in the 1970s did it. Can you name them?

Answer: Illinois State University basketball all-American Doug Collins made the cover of a January 1973 Sports Illustrated cover (“BACKCOURT MAGICIAN,” it proclaimed him) and in February 1976, a downtown Bloomington waterbed salesperson, Jill deVries, made the cover of Playboy as Playboy’s Playmate of the Year. Additionally, while not living in B-N at the time but a member of the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA, Illinois Wesleyan graduate Jack Sikma made the covers of Sports Illustrated three times in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News