Flick Fact: The B-N resident who knew about Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp long before now?

Question: A star receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, caught the game-winning pass in Sunday’s Super Bowl and was named MVP of the game. Can you name the Twin Citian who knew first-hand, l-o-n-g before the Super Bowl, how dangerous Kupp was when catching a football?

Answer: Try Illinois State University football coach Brock Spack. Back in the 2014 FCS playoffs, his Redbirds traveled to Cheney, Washington, to play Eastern Washington. In an upset, ISU won, 59-46, despite a frantic second-half, 26-point comeback attempt by Eastern Washington that featured a receiver catching two touchdown passes and gaining more than 100 yards on 10 catches. It was Kupp.

 

