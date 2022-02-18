Flick Fact: The B-N resident who knew about Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp long before now?

Question: A star receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, caught the game-winning pass in Sunday’s Super Bowl and was named MVP of the game. Can you name the Twin Citian who knew first-hand, l-o-n-g before the Super Bowl, how dangerous Kupp was when catching a football?
Answer: Try Illinois State University football coach Brock Spack. Back in the 2014 FCS playoffs, his Redbirds traveled to Cheney, Washington, to play Eastern Washington. In an upset, ISU won, 59-46, despite a frantic second-half, 26-point comeback attempt by Eastern Washington that featured a receiver catching two touchdown passes and gaining more than 100 yards on 10 catches. It was Kupp.
Watch Now: Photos from Uptown Covered in Chocolate
Pam Locsin
Signs at The Garlic Press
Sarah McManus offering a Bloody Mary to Wendy Klinker
Megan Barton, Lanette Woodard, Brooke Ulrey, Teresa Dammons
Garlic Press chocolate
Ashlyn Linton, Fergie Guseman, Rilyn Linton
Kellie Duzan offers a drink to Sara Palmgren with Aubree Cottone and Sara Slagley in the background
Krista Markovic
Megan Fulton
Merchandise at Solid Gold Jewelers
Kelly Schlouen, Kim Workman
Karen Temby, June Black
Aubrey Grana, Elisa Cardone
Casy Grove, Stephanie Williams
Julio Serrano, Ernie Beckman, Tom Mortimer
Redbird bars
Sam Swope
Annie Dew
Rose Fietsam, Jordan Messina holding Hayes, Megan, Wren and Jeff Fietsam
John, Nico and Gina Turton
Yvonne Wilson, Sidney Dunning, Emma Gillis
Treats at Butter Twice & Again
Desiree Dupont, Cece Petresek, Ruth Zupon