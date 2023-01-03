 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The B-N ‘product’ that costs 19 more times today than in 1985?

Question: Inflation can also be measured in how much more it costs to get a college education, even at Illinois State University, eternally ranked among the “best buy” colleges in America. How much is tuition today at ISU, as compared to 2000, and 1985?

Answer: ISU’s annual tuition is currently listed at $15,319. In 2000, it was $3,219. In 1985, it was $810. In other words, it costs nearly 19 times more for today’s 19-year-olds to attend ISU than it cost many of their parents.

