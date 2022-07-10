Flick Fact: The B-N motorists in the biggest hurry?

Question: True or false? If wanting to get somewhere in a hurry in Bloomington-Normal, you should get behind women driving vans or SUVs.

Answer: That’s what an Illinois State University class study suggested. Women in vans or SUVs traditionally go about 5 mph over the speed limit and stop the shortest time at stop signs, according to the findings. Joked one Twin City cop later: “I never try to keep up with mothers (in vans or SUVs) on a mission. It’s not possible.”