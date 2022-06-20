 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The B-N health care company that also this popular food?

Question: Heritage Enterprises is today one of the Twin Cities' leading operators of nursing and assisted-living homes. But it’s not always been just that. Do you know what popular B-N restaurant Heritage launched in the 1970s and what still hugely popular food item it created then, too?

Answer: Heritage in the beginning ran the popular Brittany, a restaurant that is today’s Jim’s Steak House. It was the Brittany that invented its delicious Brittany salad dressing that still is served at the restaurant today.

 

 

 

 

