 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The area town that’s literally a 'good place'?

  • 0

Question: Many towns in Central Illinois have names that come from the days when Native Americans lived on the land. For example, do you know the area town name that for Native Americans means a “good place”?

Answer: The Native Americans must have liked Minonk (“mino” means good and “onk” means place).

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News