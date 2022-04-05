 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The area town that had a post office before it was even a town?

Question: Can you name the McLean County town that had a post office before it was a town and coincidentally got its town name because the post office had already been called that?

Answer: In 1880, a post office was set up 19 miles northeast of Normal and the post office was named the Schuyler Colfax Post Office, after the United States vice president at the time, Schuyler Colfax (VP to Ulysses S. Grant). Three years later, they went ahead and founded the town and named it Colfax, after its post office.

 

 

 

