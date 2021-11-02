 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The area’s insurance company, even older than State Farm?

  • 0

Question: State Farm was founded 99 years ago, in 1922, and Country Financial, also Bloomington-based, was launched in 1925. But can you name the other Central Illinois insurer that is even older than those two?

Answer: Pekin Insurance, still located along Court Street in Pekin, is celebrating its 100th year, started in 1921 by a group of Central Illinois farmers. Today, it remains one of the nation's most successful insurance providers, with combined assets of $2 billion, more than 900 employees, 1,200 agencies and 7,500 independent agents.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News