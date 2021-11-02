Flick Fact: The area’s insurance company, even older than State Farm?

Question: State Farm was founded 99 years ago, in 1922, and Country Financial, also Bloomington-based, was launched in 1925. But can you name the other Central Illinois insurer that is even older than those two?
Answer: Pekin Insurance, still located along Court Street in Pekin, is celebrating its 100th year, started in 1921 by a group of Central Illinois farmers. Today, it remains one of the nation's most successful insurance providers, with combined assets of $2 billion, more than 900 employees, 1,200 agencies and 7,500 independent agents.