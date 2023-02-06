Question: Can you name the former Central Illinois college student who had decided to drop out of college because of lack of money and had taken a job in his hometown as a land surveyor, but re-enrolled when the college dean granted him a "Needy Student Scholarship"? (Hint: The student’s birthday is today.)

Answer: If not for Dr. Samuel G. Harrod, in 1929 dean of Eureka College, world history might be different, as Ronald Reagan — he was born 112 years ago today — took the scholarship. Harrod's grandson is Samuel G. Harrod III of Eureka, who adds his grandfather was a graduate of Princeton, where he was awarded his diploma and shook hands with the university's then-president, Woodrow Wilson, who later became U.S. president. "So the man who gave Ronald Reagan his scholarship and ultimately his diploma also shook the hand of Woodrow Wilson," says Harrod. "How cool is that?"