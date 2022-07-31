Flick Fact: The area college first to believe in equality among the sexes?

Question: As Title IX observes its 50th anniversary of passage of a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school athletics, can you name the Central Illinois college that was more than 100 years ahead of the equality idea when it became the first college in Illinois and the third in all of America to admit men and women on an equal basis? (1) Illinois State; (2) Bradley; (3) Eureka College; (4) University of Illinois; (5) Illinois Wesleyan University.