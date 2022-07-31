Flick Fact: The area college first to believe in equality among the sexes?

Question: As Title IX observes its 50th anniversary of passage of a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school athletics, can you name the Central Illinois college that was more than 100 years ahead of the equality idea when it became the first college in Illinois and the third in all of America to admit men and women on an equal basis? (1) Illinois State; (2) Bradley; (3) Eureka College; (4) University of Illinois; (5) Illinois Wesleyan University. Answer: Chartered in 1855 to provide a "non-sectarian" liberal arts education for all and founded by abolitionists who were members of the Disciples of Christ Church, (3) Eureka College was the first in Illinois and third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis.
Photos: West Fest weathers high winds in return to Bloomington
072322-blm-loc-1west.JPG
EJ Allen raps at the West Fest arranged by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project Saturday, July 23.
Editor's note: an earlier version of this photo incorrectly named EJ Allen. This has been corrected.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-25west.JPG
A full plate of barbecue, beans and slaw from The Dinner Bell served at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-24west.JPG
West Fest returned after a two-year hiatus Saturday, July 23, on Allin street between Front and Washington streets.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-23west.JPG
Tom Harlovic hands out Carl's Ice Cream at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-22west.JPG
Left to right: Hannah Russell, Izabelle Mitra and Kristen Buhrmann, all from West Bloomington Revitalization Project, survey their work at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-21west.JPG
Left to right: Hannah Russell, Izabelle Mitra and Kristen Buhrmann, all from West Bloomington Revitalization Project, survey their work at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-20west.JPG
Left to right: Hannah Russell, Izabelle Mitra and Kristen Buhrmann, all from West Bloomington Revitalization Project, survey their work at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-18west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-17west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-16west.JPG
Jax enjoyed the sights and smells at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-15west.JPG
Nayoka Griffis, left, and Tony Jones from Heartland Community College's Workforce Equity Initiative brought their table to West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-14west.JPG
Mike Grebhard (plaid shirt) plays Connect Four with Rowan Troutner at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-13west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-12west.JPG
Coleslaw served by The Dinner Bell at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-11west.JPG
The line for The Dinner Bell at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-10west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-9west.JPG
A puppy named Nayla enjoyed the sights and smells of West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-8west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-7west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-6west.JPG
Sgt. Kiel Nowers from Bloomington Police Department's Community Engagement Unit speaks with Sheri Strohl from McLean County Moms at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-5west.JPG
Mary Tackett and Izabelle Mitra from Western Avenue Community Center play games with local children at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-4west.JPG
Katherine Sawyer manned the first aid table at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-3west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-2west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
