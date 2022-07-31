 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The area college first to believe in equality among the sexes?

Question: As Title IX observes its 50th anniversary of passage of a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school athletics, can you name the Central Illinois college that was more than 100 years ahead of the equality idea when it became the first college in Illinois and the third in all of America to admit men and women on an equal basis? (1) Illinois State; (2) Bradley; (3) Eureka College; (4) University of Illinois; (5) Illinois Wesleyan University.

Answer: Chartered in 1855 to provide a "non-sectarian" liberal arts education for all and founded by abolitionists who were members of the Disciples of Christ Church, (3) Eureka College was the first in Illinois and third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

