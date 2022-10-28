 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The area city council that no one knows about?

  • 0

Question: Can you name one of Central Illinois’ largest cities whose city council is actually the “Cunningham Township Board”? (1) Urbana; (2) Springfield; (3) Bloomington; (4) Lincoln; (5) Peoria.

Answer: It’s (1) Urbana. That’s by its original charter in the state. It’s also why, for those familiar with Champaign-Urbana, one of the major streets there is Cunningham Avenue.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News