Flick Fact: The amazing way to 'travel’ from here back in 1913-1915?

Question: Back in 1913, you could take a car out of Bloomington. You could take a train out of Bloomington. Because there was no airport, you couldn’t really fly out of Bloomington. But there was one other method of going from one place to another, especially if you were a child. Do you know what that was? 

Answer: Incredible to think about today, but when the Parcel Post system began on Jan. 1, 1913, until the practice was ended two years later, you could drop your kids in the mail in Bloomington and, for the proper postage (15 cents) affixed to the child’s shirt or coat, plus $50 insurance (if you worried they might not make it), send them by parcel post to, say, their grandparents in Oklahoma City. In fact, the children’s book, “Mailing May,” is about that.

