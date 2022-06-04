 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The amazing thing actor Sean Hayes learned to do at ISU?

Question: True or false? Actor Sean Hayes, the Illinois State University alumnus who won Emmys as Jack on TV's "Will & Grace," can also play Gershwin’s complex, 16-minute "Rhapsody in Blue" — by heart, without any sheet music in front of him?

Answer: That's true. At ISU, Hayes was a music major. He, in fact, recently played "Rhapsody in Blue" in a performance in Chicago.

 

 

 

