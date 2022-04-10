 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The amazing price of the Crestwicke clubhouse...

Question: True or false? The average home in Bloomington today costs more than what it cost to build the attractive clubhouse at Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club that opened 50 years ago this spring.

Answer: That’s true. The listed cost (according to a recent “How Time Flies” feature in this paper) of building the Crestwicke clubhouse, constructed in 1971 and opened in 1972, was only $150,000. Interestingly, with the dollar having an annual inflation rate of 3.92% per year since, $150,000 in 1972 is equivalent in purchasing power today to about $1.02 million, a cumulative increase of 583%.

 

 

 

