Flick Fact: The amazing fact about Illinois Wesleyan University's original name

Question: Can you name the original name of Illinois Wesleyan University?

Answer: In the beginning, it was called Illinois University and at its founding, was actually referred to in official state papers as University of Illinois. IWU is, in fact, 17 years older than the U of I.

