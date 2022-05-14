 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The amazing amount Bloomington’s most prominent man earned?

Question: It's not widely known in Bloomington-Normal that some 130 years ago, the vice president of the United States lived along Franklin Park in Bloomington. It was Adlai Stevenson I, veep to President Grover Cleveland. Even lesser known is how much a vice president was paid back then. How much did Adlai earn?

Answer: In 1893, the vice president of the United States made $1.92 an hour.

 

 

 

