Flick Fact: The actual lyrics to that State Farm 'Good Neighbor' tune?

Question: Two of the most famous advertising jingles of all time are the McDonald’s jingle “You deserve a break today” and for the Bloomington-based company, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” Do you know who wrote the jingles; how much was paid; and in State Farm’s case, ALL the words to the jingle?

Answer: It was Barry Manilow. In State Farm’s case, written in 1971, he was paid $500, although some claim it was only $150. The entire jingle Manilow wrote for State Farm: “Whenever you’re driving, And wherever you’re bound, On freeways and byways, The whole country round. You’ll feel better knowin’, Anytime, anywhere, That like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. Your home’s where your heart is, It’s a feeling that grows, The house that you live, The love that it shows. You’ll feel better knowin’, Anytime, anywhere, That like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. We all hope the good times, Never leave us behind. We face our tomorrows, With some peace of mind. No man has a promise, Of a life without care. And like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

