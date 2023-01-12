 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The accused Idaho State University killer and his car? Ever in B-N?

  • 0

Question: Has the accused Idaho State University killer and his white Hyundai Elantra ever been to Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Apparently, at least along B-N’s west and south edges, in mid-December. According to TV’s “Inside Edition” that drew their route in a white Hyundai Elantra from Moscow, Idaho, to Chesterhill, Pennsylvania, where Bryan Kohlberger was arrested, he and his father, as part of their cross-country route, caught Interstate 74 in the Quad Cities, passed through Peoria, B-N and Champaign, and took it as far as Indianapolis, where they ramped on to Interstate 70 east.

Bald eagles flock to the area around the Starved Rock lock and dam every winter. Park Ranger Julie McDonald of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains why.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News