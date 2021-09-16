 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The 9/11 hero — 10 years before 9/11?

Question: Where was Todd Beamer 10 years before he said “Let’s roll …” and became the hero of Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, when he led a group of passengers to storm the cockpit and bring down the plane in a Pennsylvania field instead of its expected target of the U.S. Capitol or White House?

Answer: Among other locales, Beamer was at Illinois Wesleyan University athletic events several times. A Wheaton native and 1991 graduate from Wheaton College, a conference foe of IWU’s Titans, Beamer was on the Wheaton College baseball team and a senior captain of the basketball team.

