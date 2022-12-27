Flick Fact: The 1950s State Farm move that launched itself into a big success?

Answer: It's (2) Jack Benny. He had a TV show, "The Jack Benny Show," back at TV's beginning and in 1950, State Farm decided to take a chance and advertise on it. Then still largely a rural-based, Central Illinois company among dozens of little-known insurance firms across America, State Farm's sale of policies skyrocketed 25% in just three months of advertising on the "Benny Show" and thereby pushed itself into the forefront of automobile insurers.