Flick Fact: That famous actor/director who quietly began in Rantoul?

Question: Can you name the TV star and Academy Award-winning movie director who began his life in such towns as Rantoul, Fisher and Champaign?

Answer: It is Ron Howard, aka Opie Taylor, Richie Cunningham from TV and later director of such award-winning movies as "Apollo 13," "Splash" and "A Beautiful Mind." Howard’s dad, Rance Howard, who was serving three years in the U.S. Air Force, was based at Chanute Air Force Base near Rantoul at the time of Ron's birth in 1954.

