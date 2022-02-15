Flick Fact: That familiar-looking guy in the Prevagen ads?

Question: Next time you’re watching the “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt or waiting for the Weather Channel forecast and see a Prevagen commercial featuring “Greg, 68” and swear he looks familiar, is there a reason?
Answer: Why, sure! That’s Greg Fraley, shown in the ad playing basketball at the Fraley home near the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Bloomington’s southwest side, on the porch with his wife, Wanda, and also teaching in a classroom at Normal U High, where he occasionally substitute teaches.
Redbirds covered in Pink for the Play4Kay Game
Martha Blankenship, Dianne McNamarra, Kathy Schniedwind
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Judy Neubrander
President Terry Goss Kinzy, Jeri Beggs
Kathy Schniedwind, Andrea Raycraft
Stacy Ramsey
Jonell Kehias
Andrea Raycraft
Kathy Schniedwind
Leanna Bordner, Dave Colee
ISU’s #23 Juliunn Redmond
Mary Bennett Henrichs
Scott Henrichs, Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow
Scott Kinzy, Prieident Terri Goss Kinzy
ISU Women’s Basketball Coach Kristen Gillespie
Ruthless Harshhbarger
Kevin, Kaylee and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Cancer Survivors take the court at halftime
Dedication card