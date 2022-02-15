Flick Fact: That familiar-looking guy in the Prevagen ads?

Question: Next time you’re watching the “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt or waiting for the Weather Channel forecast and see a Prevagen commercial featuring “Greg, 68” and swear he looks familiar, is there a reason?

Answer: Why, sure! That’s Greg Fraley, shown in the ad playing basketball at the Fraley home near the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Bloomington’s southwest side, on the porch with his wife, Wanda, and also teaching in a classroom at Normal U High, where he occasionally substitute teaches.