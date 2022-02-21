Flick Fact: Standing for the national anthem...it began in Illinois!

Question: Standing for the National Anthem has become a “controversy” of sorts in recent years. When and where did the tradition of standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner" start in the first place?

Answer: It was during the World Series of 1918 when during the first game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, trying to fuel wartime patriotism, the field band during the seventh-inning stretch at the Cubs’ park began playing the anthem and instantly Boston Red Sox third baseman Fred Thomas, on furlough from the Navy, snapped to attention and saluted the flag and the crowd began to rise and sing, too. And the rest is history.