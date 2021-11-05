Flick Fact: Someone in Bloomington who could relate to Alec Baldwin?

Question: Actor Alec Baldwin is in the news, having accidentally killed a cinematographer on a movie set. Can you name the famous Bloomington resident who once faced the same fate and later told the world he was "living for two"?
Answer: Then 12 years old, during a party at the family home along East Washington Street while demonstrating a drill technique with a rifle that was inadvertently left loaded, Adlai Stevenson II — he'd later become a world diplomat and twice-presidential candidate — accidentally shot and killed Ruth Merwin, a 16-year-old friend whose family also owned this newspaper. That was in 1912.