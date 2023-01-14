 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: So where are all the Illinoisans moving?

Question: We keep seeing all the statistics of Illinoisans moving to other states, but just where are they moving? (1) California; (2) Florida; (3) Tennessee; (4) Indiana?

Answer: According to a study by the website, Stacker, that quotes 2020 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, it’s not a fair-weather state but (are you ready for this?) instead, Indiana. In the 10-year span of 2010-19, it says 36,328 Illinoisans moved to Indiana, while 17,156 Hoosiers moved to Illinois, for a net loss of 19,172, the most lost to any one state. The next most popular places to move for ex-Illinoisans? California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the study.

Bald eagles flock to the area around the Starved Rock lock and dam every winter. Park Ranger Julie McDonald of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains why.
