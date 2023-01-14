Flick Fact: So where are all the Illinoisans moving?

Holy curb appeal! Wow, driving up this home will make you even more excited to see the inside! Beautiful hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings, decorated with stunning wood beams greet you as enter the front door. The kitchen features travertine stone floors and a beautiful granite 9ft island for seating and food prep. There is a guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor as well as new carpet and a cozy fireplace in the living area, one of 3 fireplaces in the home, all gas starting!. The primary bedroom is on the second floor with its own balcony, the ensuite is updated and complete with a rainfall shower, separate jetted tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms for guests, family, or flex space. Relax and cozy up in the basement with an area for movie watching by the fireplace. While having a movie night in the basement, no need to go upstairs, the full wet bar with dishwasher and refridgerator provide all you need! The basement also has additional flex space for dining, working out, or a home office, and a full bathroom. This amazing home was custom built in 1990 and has been maintained and updated over the years. It is tucked away in a beautiful Bloomington neighborhood, with mature trees, and sits on over half an acre with no back yard neighbors, private but in the heart of town, what more can you ask for?! Speaking of the private back yard, the deck was refurbished and painted with oversized top rails installed in Aug 2022. Grilling out back on summer nights? There is a gas line hookup for your grill and fire pit! Entire interior of home professionally painted in 2022. New carpet throughout in 2021. You will never run out of parking spaces with the 3 car garage, oversized apron driveway allowing for a 4th car... and with a driveway the length of Veterans parkway your guests will not need to park on the street :) This home is stunning and has it all, you must come see for yourself. Updates from previous sale in 2011: new kitchen, baths, doors, trim, plumbing, paint, flooring, furnace, AC, landscaping, and deck. Roof and garage doors in 2014. Water heater 2016. Exterior of home painted in 2020. Book your showing today!

