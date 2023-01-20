 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Site of the worst traffic in all of America?

  • 0

Question: Traffic these days in Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, San Diego and Boston is termed as “horrendous.” But can you name the other big city where traffic jams doubled in 2022 and, according to the transportation analytics firm INRIX, now ranks as the No. 1 city for worst traffic congestion?

Answer: Yes, it's Chicago. Chicago-area drivers had the most hours wasted while sitting in congestion in 2022, with the average driver losing 155 hours to traffic. That's 6½ entire days just sitting in traffic.

Bloomington/Normal Area Scholastic Chess annual Martin Luther King tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News