Question: Something in the Twin Cities turns 42 today. Do you know what it is: (1) Veterans Parkway; (2) State Farm corporate headquarters; (3) Redbird Arena; (4) Eastland Mall.

Answer: It’s (1) Veterans Parkway. On Nov. 1, 1979, it officially became that, after it had been called “Belt Line Road” since its construction in the early 1940s. Initially it was to be Veterans Memorial Parkway, but that was too much verbiage and too many letters to fit on one of those green highway signs.