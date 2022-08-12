 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: ‘Shimmy your shaker' here? You’re arrested!

Question: True or false? One-hundred years ago in the Bloomington area, you could be arrested when dancing and “shimmying your shaker.” It was judged “fully immoral.”

Answer: That’s true. According to a “How Time Flies” entry in this paper, Mrs. Emma McNoldy was even hired by sheriff’s police and commissioned as a special deputy to travel around the area’s “dance pavilions” to patrol and shut down such venues where, because of complaints from citizens, such immorality was on display in the full view of others.

