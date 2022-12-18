 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: ‘Sam The Snowman’ got kicked out of Eastern Illinois University?

Question: Replayed each year on TV at Christmastime is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” of which actor/singer Burl Ives is the voice of Sam the Snowman. His two tunes from the 1964 classic, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” continue to this day to chart annually on the Billboard holiday charts. Do you know why Ives is also still famous at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston?

Answer: A native of rural Newton, near Olney in southeastern Illinois, Ives went to EIU but was kicked out three years later, in 1930. He was caught trying to climb out of a women’s dormitory window at dawn, a violation of rules that were strictly enforced. But EIU has forgiven him. On its campus today is the Burl Ives Art Studio Hall.

