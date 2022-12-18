Flick Fact: ‘Sam The Snowman’ got kicked out of Eastern Illinois University?

Question: Replayed each year on TV at Christmastime is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” of which actor/singer Burl Ives is the voice of Sam the Snowman. His two tunes from the 1964 classic, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” continue to this day to chart annually on the Billboard holiday charts. Do you know why Ives is also still famous at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston?