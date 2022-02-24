 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Sail a boat from Normal to New Orleans? You bet!

  • 0

Question: After a nice rain, is it possible to launch a rowboat on Sugar Creek near Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and end up four blocks from Bourbon Street in New Orleans?

Answer: Why, sure! Sugar Creek flows southward and is joined by Timber Creek at Funks Grove, which flows into Salt Creek west of Lincoln. That merges into the Sangamon River near the border of Mason and Menard counties, then flows into the Illinois River near Beardstown. That merges with the Mississippi River at Grafton, and it flows 722 miles south to New Orleans and Bourbon Street, which is four blocks off the river’s edge. (Thanks to Eve Chandler for the “route.”)

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News