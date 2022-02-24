Flick Fact: Sail a boat from Normal to New Orleans? You bet!

Question: After a nice rain, is it possible to launch a rowboat on Sugar Creek near Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and end up four blocks from Bourbon Street in New Orleans?

Answer: Why, sure! Sugar Creek flows southward and is joined by Timber Creek at Funks Grove, which flows into Salt Creek west of Lincoln. That merges into the Sangamon River near the border of Mason and Menard counties, then flows into the Illinois River near Beardstown. That merges with the Mississippi River at Grafton, and it flows 722 miles south to New Orleans and Bourbon Street, which is four blocks off the river’s edge. (Thanks to Eve Chandler for the “route.”)