 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Rivian’s R.J. Scaringe did WHAT at only age 17?

  • 0

Question: R.J. Scaringe is the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Rivian, and this newspaper’s 2021 Newsmaker of the Year, obviously already a significant business success. Is it a surprise to any of his high school friends?

Answer: If a recent story in the Wall Street Journal is representative, you’d say not. A varsity basketball player at Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic High, he also held down three jobs, seven days a week, and by age 17 had already put a down payment on a house that he rented out for income.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News