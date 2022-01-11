Flick Fact: Rivian’s R.J. Scaringe did WHAT at only age 17?

Question: R.J. Scaringe is the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Rivian, and this newspaper’s 2021 Newsmaker of the Year, obviously already a significant business success. Is it a surprise to any of his high school friends?

Answer: If a recent story in the Wall Street Journal is representative, you’d say not. A varsity basketball player at Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic High, he also held down three jobs, seven days a week, and by age 17 had already put a down payment on a house that he rented out for income.