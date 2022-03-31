 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Richard Nixon made which Central Illinois city even more famous?

  • 0

Question: It was President Richard Nixon who 50 years ago opened talk and trade between China and America, an American leader who believed foreign relations and foreign policy were the most important aspects of a presidency. In fact, do you remember the famous Nixon quote that fully put one Central Illinois city on the world map?

Answer: Announced Nixon to Congress in 1969: “I didn’t come to Washington to build outhouses in Peoria.”

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News