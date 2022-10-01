 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Pro baseball’s most endearing accomplishment? From Bloomington?

  • 0

Question: As Major League Baseball readies for its post-season playoffs and races for individual statistical honors, one MLB record that will never be broken is that held by a pitcher who won an incredible 26 games in a row in a single season. Whatever happened to that player?

Answer: He spends eternity just south of downtown Bloomington, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Back in 1884, Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, who in the off-season worked as a butcher with his father in downtown Bloomington, was that pitcher.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News