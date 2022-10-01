Flick Fact: Pro baseball’s most endearing accomplishment? From Bloomington?

Question: As Major League Baseball readies for its post-season playoffs and races for individual statistical honors, one MLB record that will never be broken is that held by a pitcher who won an incredible 26 games in a row in a single season. Whatever happened to that player?
Answer: He spends eternity just south of downtown Bloomington, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Back in 1884, Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, who in the off-season worked as a butcher with his father in downtown Bloomington, was that pitcher.
