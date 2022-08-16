 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Pro baseball history made in B-N?

Question: Name the Central Illinois town thought to be one of the only sites in American sports history where two future baseball Hall of Famers pitched against each other while they were in college?

Answer: It’d be Bloomington, where in the late 1800s Clark Griffith, hurling for Illinois State University, pitched against Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University. That’s according to baseball historian Don Raycraft, a nationally known author of several baseball books.

