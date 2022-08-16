Flick Fact: Pro baseball history made in B-N?

Question: Name the Central Illinois town thought to be one of the only sites in American sports history where two future baseball Hall of Famers pitched against each other while they were in college? Answer: It’d be Bloomington, where in the late 1800s Clark Griffith, hurling for Illinois State University, pitched against Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University. That’s according to baseball historian Don Raycraft, a nationally known author of several baseball books.
PHOTOS: First day of football practice for Bloomington-Normal area schools
Senior Marcus Griffin looks for a receiver during the first day of Bloomington football practice earlier this month. Griffin, who added 20 pounds in the offseason, hopes to take a step in his second year as the Raiders' quarterback.
Normal Community running backs participate in a drill Monday during practice.
University High football coach Brody Walworth talks to his team before Monday's opening practice at Hancock Stadium.
Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz speaks to his team after its first practice Monday.
Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangruem tosses a pass Monday during practice.
Normal West defenders work on various alignments during practice Monday.
