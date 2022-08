Flick Fact: Pepsi, Doritos, Tide, Elmer’s glue...and McLean County?

Question: What does McLean County have to do with Elmer’s glue, antibiotics, shoe polish, Pepsi, ketchup, tires, margarine, Pop-Tarts, ethanol, printing inks, Tide laundry detergent, engine oil, paint, asphalt, shoes, Kikkoman sauce, roof shingles, toothpaste and Doritos?

Answer: A leading ingredient in all of those are our leading exports to the rest of the world — the corn and beans growing out in those fields right now.