 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: One reason Illinois property taxes are so high?

  • 0

Question: True or false? Illinoisans face the second highest property tax rates in the country, in part because it has so many state employees with salaries and benefits over $100,000, and retirees with six-figure pensions.

Answer: True. According to the Wall Street Journal, Illinois has 132,188 public employees who make over $100K. Of pensions, says the Journal: “More state police officers in Illinois are retired on six-figure pensions (1,555) than are officers currently paid six-figure salaries (1,540).”

Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News