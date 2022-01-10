Flick Fact: One profession that might dread a snow day?

Question: So-called "snow days" are a day off and fully celebrated days among the kids in your house, teachers, administrators, etc., But they are perhaps not as celebrated at places like Comcast, the cable TV and Internet provider. Do you know why?

Answer: As one Comcast technician puts it, "If it's a snow day, it means bad weather and it’s difficult to get around. With everyone home watching TV or using their computers, that means if the cable goes out, it's a very busy day for us.”