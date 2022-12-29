 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: One of the year’s saddest stories?

Question: True or false? Popular weekend meteorologist Devan Masciulli has not been on the WEEK-TV News25 weather set since mid-October because of what surely is one of the saddest stories of 2022.

Answer: That’s true. In October, in what police say was an act of retaliation over a work issue at a FedEx facility in Philadelphia, her father was fatally shot while leaving work, by a co-worker, according to police. Devan Masciulli went back to Philly to be with family, but announced in a Facebook post a planned return this week to her regular spot beside a News25 weather map.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.
