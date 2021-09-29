Flick Fact: One of the richest oil towns in the world … near here?

Question: True or false? One of the world’s largest intersections and crossroads of oil pipelines is in one of Illinois’ smallest towns.

Answer: That’s true. It’s Patoka, a town of barely 500 people southwest of Effingham. It’s where ends the Dakota Access Pipeline — a 1,172-mile, underground, 30-inch pipeline that each day transports 570,000 barrels of sweet crude from the Canadian border. From Patoka then extends another major pipeline — the 820-mile long Etco Pipeline — that carries oil from the rural Marion County town to the Gulf Coast near Houston.