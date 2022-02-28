Flick Fact: One of the biggest men in your life today: Jack Kilby

Question: This is being typed on a laptop, and if you’re reading on your phone or computer, we all have Jack Kilby to thank. Do you know why and how this area plays a part in modern technological history?

Answer: Kilby is the electrical engineer who 64 years ago this month (that’s 1958) sought a patent on the first integrated circuit, also known today as the “microchip” that drives everything today from your phone, computer and car. Where he gained much of his knowledge: The University of Illinois, where he graduated in 1947. An amazing guy, he also was an inventor of the handheld calculator and largely developed your computer printer, too.