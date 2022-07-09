 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: One of the ‘best managed companies in the U.S.’ is in B-N?

Question: A 2022 listing of the 50 Best Managed U.S. Companies, sponsored by the Wall Street Journal, includes one business that has a location in B-N. Is it: (1) Kohl’s; (2) Chick-Fil-A; (3) PNC; (4) Target; (5) Schnucks.

Answer: It’s St. Louis-based (5) Schnucks Markets Inc. that has two Twin City locations. (For a listing of all 50, www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com).

 

 

 

 

 

