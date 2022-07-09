Flick Fact: One of the ‘best managed companies in the U.S.’ is in B-N?

Question: A 2022 listing of the 50 Best Managed U.S. Companies, sponsored by the Wall Street Journal, includes one business that has a location in B-N. Is it: (1) Kohl’s; (2) Chick-Fil-A; (3) PNC; (4) Target; (5) Schnucks.
Answer: It’s St. Louis-based (5) Schnucks Markets Inc. that has two Twin City locations. (For a listing of all 50, www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com).
Watch now: 33 photos from The Pantagraph’s Celebrate America!
Angela Wirsing and the Celebrate Ensemble
Christie Vellella
Tricia Hayden, Luna Palma, Rhea Balakrishnan, Ronnie Jones, Grace Hayden
Celebrate Ensemble
Angela Wirsing
Angela Wirsing and the Celebrate Ensemble
Fred Render, Sandra Underwood
Angela Wirsing
Thomas Wirsing, Fred Render, Kip Hayden
Brian Pihl, Michael Braun, Thomas Wirsing, Fred Render, Kip Hayden, Doug Braun, Ronnie Jones, Christian Hursey
Performing Heart from the musical Damn Yankees
Jennifer Rusk
Jennifer Rusk
Luna Palma, Rhea Balakrishnan, Grace Hayden
Christian Hursey
Celebrate Ensemble
It’s a flag-waving good time
Kenny Prince
Kip Hayden
Kip Hayden, Michael Braun
Thomas Wirsing and Kip Hayden get ready to go onstage
Sandra Underwood
Celebrate Ensemble
Playwright Nancy Steele-Brokaw, director Lori Adams, executive producer Marcia Basolo
Ronnie Jones
Ronnie Jones
Angela and Thomas Wirsing, Doug Braun, Christie Villella, Ronnie Jones
Grace Irvin, Jennifer Rusk
Celebrate Ensemble
Celebrate Ensemble
Bloomington Mayor Pro-Tem Donna Boelen shaking hands with Ronnie Jones and Jennifer Rusk
Celebrate America! cast
Celebrate America! cast and crew