Flick Fact: One of radio’s all-time great bloopers?

Question: Visiting Peoria recently was Ralph Lawler, now 84, a native Peorian retired since 2019 as announcer of the L.A. Clippers, who relived one of the classic radio bloopers of all time. That’s when Lawler bungled the tagline of a Reebok commercial that was to have gone “Life is short, play hard.” Do you know what Lawler said instead, which he still laughs about in talks?

Answer: Rather than say the word “play” of the slogan, he accidently said “stay” instead. “I may never live that down,” said Ralph with a laugh.

 

 

 

 

