Flick Fact: One of radio’s all-time great bloopers?

Question: Visiting Peoria recently was Ralph Lawler, now 84, a native Peorian retired since 2019 as announcer of the L.A. Clippers, who relived one of the classic radio bloopers of all time. That’s when Lawler bungled the tagline of a Reebok commercial that was to have gone “Life is short, play hard.” Do you know what Lawler said instead, which he still laughs about in talks?