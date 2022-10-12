 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: One of Normal's busiest corners, quiet only 60 years ago?

Question: One of the busiest corners in Normal these days is Main at College where Redbird Arena, Hancock Stadium and Horton Field House all sit. Sixty years ago, what stood there instead?

Answer: Until 1963, corn, beans, cows, silos and barns stood there. It’s where the Illinois State University Farm was, until 1963.

