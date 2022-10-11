Flick Fact: One of B-N's most unique stores turning 100 today

Question: One of Bloomington-Normal's most unique businesses — it's halfway below ground and even has a half in its street address — is today celebrating its 100th birthday, also making it the oldest business in all of Normal. Can you name it?

Answer: It's Shorty's Barber Shop at 205½ W. North St. in uptown Normal, having its centennial celebration after first opening as a barber shop at that location in 1922. By the way, it's named after a short guy — L.W. "Shorty" Peyton — who cut hair there for 61 years, before retiring in 1985. He died in 1993 at age 94.