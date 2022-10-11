 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: One of B-N's most unique stores turning 100 today

  • 0

Question: One of Bloomington-Normal's most unique businesses — it's halfway below ground and even has a half in its street address — is today celebrating its 100th birthday, also making it the oldest business in all of Normal. Can you name it?

Answer: It's Shorty's Barber Shop at 205½ W. North St. in uptown Normal, having its centennial celebration after first opening as a barber shop at that location in 1922. By the way, it's named after a short guy — L.W. "Shorty" Peyton — who cut hair there for 61 years, before retiring in 1985. He died in 1993 at age 94.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News