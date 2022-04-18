Flick Fact: On Tax Day, who in America pays the most?

Question: Today is Tax Day in the U.S. In 2020, of the 50 states, Illinois was the state where residents paid the second-highest amount of taxes in America, superseded only by New Jersey. Is that still the case?

Answer: Unfortunately, we've moved up to No. 1, the state with America’s highest tax burden, according to the website MoneyGeek. Covering all taxes — income, sales, property, others — the average Illinois household pays 16.8% of its income on taxes alone. On the other hand, as pointed out by the website, if people relied solely on taxes, Alaska would be overrun with new residents, as it pays no state sales tax, no income tax and its property taxes are low. And yet it remains one of the country’s least populated states.